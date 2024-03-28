Paul Heyman Goes Long On Roman Reigns And Their ‘Uncompromising Pursuit Of Greatness’

Roman Reigns was done with WWE. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, and absent any protocols to keep him or his family safe, Reigns made the decision to walk away from the WWE ahead of a scheduled WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg. “He considered himself retired. He wasn’t coming back,” Paul Heyman tells Uproxx Sports. “I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out.” Without his return, we don’t get the Tribal Chief, a title run right up with the best of them, and very possibly one of the greatest long-term stories in professional wrestling history. The latest subject of A&E’s “Biography: WWE Legends” series, Reigns was approached by A&E to document his life, his WWE journey, and his run to the top. In a move that matches their onscreen dynamic and to ensure the direction of the documentary matched his passion for everything he’s involved in, Reigns tapped Heyman as the director. “I was blessed with the opportunity to collaborate with the top star in the entire industry, the WrestleMania main event eventer, the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, on a biography that documents what it’s like for him to be living that life at this very moment,” Heyman continues. For Heyman, his creative direction was to give insight into how special this particular moment is and everything that led up to it.

“This is not just another top guy. This is the person that disrupted the status quo,” Heyman says. “This is a man of such vision and pursuit of greatness that he lifted this entire industry out of the pandemic and into unfathomable heights.” Everything about this documentary is unique. From the presentation, at times showing Heyman behind the camera speaking with Reigns, to the subject. It’s more than detailing how Reigns got to where he is. It’s a story about family, the Bloodline and the deeper meaning behind everything we’ve seen on television over the past decade. The story features commentary from top stars in the industry, with Hulk Hogan, the Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Triple H, and John Cena weighing in on Reigns’ greatness. It follows him throughout life, with an introduction to the Usos, his football career, and eventually his journey to WWE. Reigns’ story details his run with the Shield, resistance to moving out on his own, and his conflict with becoming a ‘good guy’ on television. But for every setback — we see the real-life letdown after Seth Rollins cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 — it was all part of the process in the development of the Tribal Chief. “Roman Reigns could never have gone from being the Big Dog to becoming the Tribal Chief if he didn’t live those moments, if he didn’t have those successes, if he didn’t suffer from those failures,” Heyman continues. Heyman calls being part of the Tribal Chief run one of his “life’s greatest honors.” “It’s an uncompromising pursuit of relevancy and greatness together at the same time, at all costs,” Heyman says. “We’re going to propel this industry into the future and innovate and do things that have never been done before while respecting the past. That level of respect for the culture, of the roads paved before us, and the desire to pave new roads that others will follow is unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”

In the biography, Reigns details how this run doesn’t happen on his own. He speaks on the moment he took the Universal Championship and the top spot, and how at that very moment it was time to form the Bloodline. It was time to get the Usos involved, and as they reached great heights, how it was time to bring in Solo Sikoa. “What goes into (making this so successful)? Love, respect, and a matching desire to achieve greatness and to top what we’ve done before. The discussion that we always have is if we can watch ourselves from a televised show a month ago and we can stand watching that, we haven’t improved enough. We haven’t grown,” Heyman says. “That’s the level of growth that Roman Reigns wants. And I love that. I’ve always felt that way. I’ve always wanted to push, push, further and further to disrupt. And then to disrupt the disruption. The goal is to be better tomorrow than you are today, and better two days from now than you are tomorrow, and this biography captures that. You see how much we crave going after a level of greatness that is yet to be achieved.” Heyman has worked with the best of the best, but speaks of Reigns in glowing terms. He says it’s “quite rare” to have someone equally invested in achieving greatness and constantly pushing toward that. “It’s why so many things in sports and in entertainment are temporary. It’s why once the chase is over and the person achieves the goal, you’re on to the next thing,” Heyman continues. “The old story of the moment the referee’s hand hits three, the crowning of the new champion, the promoter sits back and goes, ‘What a payoff to that moment. Okay, let’s see who’s next.’ And it’s immediately thinking of the replacement who’s next to win that title. And that’s never been us. We’ve always taken the position of this is the number one act in the entire industry. And how do we move that forward? And who do we add to the mix and include in this run and what are their contributions to make this run even greater?” What makes the story of the Tribal Chief great has been a perfect blend of timing, components of real life coming into play, and everyone knowing their role. “Knowing your role is, to me, the most important thing. If you’re the lead in this story on this show for this moment, and you’re carrying the story on the mic, then everything around you should scream, listen to what this person says. The spotlight should be on you,” Heyman says.