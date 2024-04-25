Joe Alt has only played offensive line for three years, but the Notre Dame star left tackle was born for the position. His father, John, played tackle for the Chiefs for more than a decade, so while he let his son enjoy being a quarterback and tight end growing up, everyone, including Joe, knew where his future would eventually take him as he grew into his 6’9 frame. “I kinda knew about how my body was shaping up and how it was looking,” Alt said this week over Zoom. “Like, I’m probably gonna play offensive line if I get to the next level. So [my dad was] like, get the glory now because that’s where we’re headed next.” Offensive line can be a thankless job at times, but it’s one NFL teams covet, so while glory might not have come after every game, he’s set to reap the rewards of his work in South Bend when he’s a likely top-10 pick in Detroit at the 2024 NFL Draft. Talking with Alt, it’s easy to see why teams love him. He is dedicated to his craft, thoughtful about his work, and has a true understanding of what it takes to be a successful lineman both physically and mentally. We got a chance to speak with Alt on Wednesday afternoon on behalf of P&G and Meijer, discussing the growth of his technique, using his length and quickness to dictate the action, how playing basketball helped with his footwork, and more as he gave us a quick lesson in all that goes into being a great offensive tackle. You’re now a day away now from Draft night. Where’s the excitement level for finally getting to find out where you’re headed? Yeah, I think the excitement it’s at the all-time high right now. You know as these weeks have progressed, I thought I had a feeling of where I might be going and now kind of recently it’s a lot more possibilities and options in the air. So really, I’m not going to know ’til tomorrow night when I get the phone call. So the excitement’s really there and a little bit of the nerves too, but I’m really forward to it. Yeah, there’s so much noise in that kind of early first round about trades, about who might move up and a lot of chatter about this tackle class. How are you handling all of that and kind of trying to make sure you’re not too locked in on one spot or another because it could change a lot come Thursday night? Yeah, a lot can change. And the way I kind of settle myself at the end of the day is, I’ve put all I can really put forward. I played three seasons at Notre Dame. I put my best foot forward at the Combine, in my interviews post-Combine. And now it’s just like, I put all I can for all these teams, you know, I’m hoping some team likes me and I can continue on to the next level. And wherever that’d be, I’m thrilled to be there and couldn’t be more excited to play the next level.

And for Thursday night you've got this partnership with Tide and how are they helping you get ready for draft night? With the new city and new team and new things, I partnered with Meijer and P&G for the essentials because they're really ready for anything. I grew up being a Tide kid. My mom had it on top of the laundry machine and I was always throwing in my sweaty basketball jersey or my sweaty football jersey that hadn't been washed in a week, and I get it back the next day smelling great. So Tide has always been important to me. And then more recently with Meijer being at Notre Dame, there was a Meijer down the street. Being from Minnesota, there wasn't many there, so I kind of got to experience it for the first time and was able to head down there and really enjoyed it. And I think it’s a little nice little plug for those who like me are shopping at Meijer for Notre Dame. As an offensive lineman, it’s such a unique position in terms of how you have to approach it mentally. What did you learn about that from your father growing up and seeing how he approached it, and as you started to emerge in your career, talking with him about how to deal with, you know, you’re not going to get quite as much attention and when you do a lot of times it’s for the mistakes you make. How do you handle that and what have you been able to lean on him for advice there? Yeah, my dad allowed me to play quarterback and tight end throughout high school. But I kinda knew about how my body was shaping up and how it was looking, like I’m probably gonna play offensive line if I get to the next level. So he’s like, get the glory now because that’s where we’re headed next. And you know, once I got to offensive line, I think he’s really … he always starts with, at the end of the day, it’s refusing to lose. That’s what you’re trying to do. Whatever it takes, whatever you gotta do at the end of the day to not let your guy hit the running back and not hit the quarterback. But you know, there’s a competition involved and every once in a while, you’re gonna lose and that’s gonna happen. You’re obviously trying to prevent it at all costs. You want to win everything and be the most reliable player you can be on your team. But when you do have something like that happen, you got to stay level headed where you don’t let one play turn into 2, 3, 4, 5. You gotta let it be like, yep, that happened. I learned from it. Maybe if I did something in that play I knew I did wrong, you learn from it and you move on. Or if not, you leave it ’til after the game and you go back, clear your head, and play the next play. Because if you let those things build, that’s when it really can sort of snowball on you. You want it to be a one-and-done. You can have them here and there every once in a while, but not something where you just have 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and it’s just a roll on you. Where do you feel like you grew the most as a player over the last couple years in South Bend? Starting with just the basics, I think. I played tight end in high school. I played one game at tackle. Being able to go and actually get snaps at left tackle, you know, set out of a two-point stance, things like that in-game and get those reps. And I think the biggest thing I got over those three years is confidence. I’d put in the work, but it’s not the same because you work by yourself — you’re out setting, punching a bag, it’s not a live person. So through three years of game experience, you get the confidence, alright I can do this. I know how to play. I played with some of the best in college. I can do this and that’s how I know I can, because I have the repetitions. I’ve seen myself do it. So the big thing over that has been confidence and me just slowly building my technique each and every day. When I watch your tape, I think one thing that stands out for me is your arm extension and hand placement is always really good. And you seem to really want to dictate the terms of engagement with the defensive lineman. You want to be first to him. What’s the work that goes into that, and everything that you’ve put into making sure that you’re getting those hands in the right place and winning that battle first? Yeah, the hands part is a lot of punching drills post-practice. I like to do drills at the end of the practice when you’re most tired because that’s really when you have to fight to get it done right. So I do a lot of drills with placement on hands, you know, punching bags, punching mitts, things like that to just work on the placement of my hands. I think that’s very important. And then with the length thing and the jump setting, I think the biggest thing you’ve got to start with is, if you’re gonna be that aggressive on somebody, you gotta know where you’re vulnerable at and you got to make sure you protect that. And when you go to try to get somebody, the inside move is where you’re most vulnerable position. Because if you miss, that’s the fastest way to the quarterback. So understanding how to set their alignment where they’re at, making sure you don’t give them that inside move is really important. And then just making sure you get a strike on. Because if you can get on ’em quick and get a strike, it really is gonna take them a second to process their next move with a recovery move. And I think that’s the biggest thing with changing up and bringing the stretch to them.