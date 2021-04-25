Whenever NASCAR goes to the superspeedways of Talladega and Daytona, it’s just a matter of time before you get “The Big One.” With how the cars run stacked up, bumper-to-bumper, when a wreck happens it tends to take out a good chunk of the field. On Sunday, Joey Logano was unfortunately on the wrong end of starting a big one — it only collected a few cars so surely another wreck is on its way — when he got turned by Denny Hamlin and found himself suddenly airborne and flipping over as he turned down the track.

It is a terrifying scene for Logano, who luckily was fine and climbed out of the car on his own — a true testament to NASCAR’s safety improvement in recent years. In that video you can see how he nearly landed on Bubba Wallace’s 23 car, and at this point NASCAR broadcasts have cameras everywhere, including in the cars looking out the windshield to show you what the drivers see. In case you ever thought being a NASCAR driver might be for you, here is the terrifying reality of what it looks like when a car suddenly appears flipping over onto its roof in front of you from out of a cloud of smoke while you’re going almost 200 miles per hour.

Bubba Wallace's view of the Joey Logano flip is incredible. pic.twitter.com/P9RY4ho8OM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 25, 2021

Absolutely not. Wallace’s reaction on the radio afterwards was more than understandable, as he said his underwear took more damage than his car did in the scare.

"I'm telling you, my underwear is worse than the car right now." – @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/KGAlGMDJcK — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 25, 2021

You can see how Wallace just goes into reaction mode, snapping his car down the track to try and avoid the flipping Logano, and then having to work the wheel back the other way to keep from spinning himself out into the grass. Wallace’s car took a little cosmetic damage but avoided disaster, which is a minor miracle of its own.

After being released from the care center, Logano spoke about how something needs to change with the way they race at these superspeedways, noting he could’ve easily suffered a fate similar to Ryan Newman’s terrifying injuries a couple years back had he gotten hit by someone as he was upside down. He was appreciative of the safety advances NASCAR’s made so he could survive that wreck, but noted it’s “stupid” they keep doing this same thing with the pushing and stacked up racing that results in these kinds of wrecks.