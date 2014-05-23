Johnny Manziel Is Being Sued For Sexual Harassment For Allegedly Sending Hot Dog-Themed Dick Pics

We hope you’re okay never eating another hot dog.
In a reads like a legal document drawn up by The Onion, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and new Cleveland Brown Johnny Manziel is being sued for sexual harassment after allegedly calling a lady non-stop and sending her naked selfies. Now, when we say “naked selfies,” you’re probably imagining a Brett Favre scenario where it’s just an awkward dick pic or seven and that’s that … we cannot overstate how not that’s that this is.
Hold on to your butts:
In case you didn’t want to read that, highlights include:
– Johnny Football celebrating Christmas Eve by putting his junk in a hot dog bun, Instagramming it to a woman and calling her a “ho ho ho.”
– A demand for a threesome with Dr. Drew (!)
– The official length of Johnny’s penis, which is … not super impressive.
– Lots of “you want me, Samantha,” making this the worst Her fan-fiction ever.
– A request for her to strip at LeBron James’ “crip,” which I’m hoping is a crypt, or at least that secret sex club from the McDonald’s commercials.
– Johnny doing steroids and threatening to beat up any guys Samantha talks to a la an after school special from the 80s.
– The promise that Johnny will use his NFL money to get a penis enlargement and be her “Long John Silver.”
– Johnny using Skype to show off how he does drugs on school property.
– The obvious MY SCHOOL DOES ILLEGAL THINGS statement you need in a totally true sexual harassment claim.
– “Johnny Manziel refers to his penis as his Vienna Sausage and told me good things come from small packages.”
– A discussion on Jadeveon Clowney’s penis, for some reason.
– “Seeing Manziel with his small penis caused me psychological emotional distress.”
– Johnny outed as a fan of 1990s novelty hit-maker Gillette.
– Johnny Football’s RedTube preferences.
And the big one: the claim that Johnny Manziel pulled out his penis and wiggled it around in time to the music on the ‘It’s A Small World’ ride at Disney. This is immediately followed by the statement “I am scared to death,” and I don’t blame her.
Let’s move forward assuming everything in this claim is true, all right? I don’t want to live in a world where Johnny Football isn’t putting his micropenis in a hot dog bun or dick-dancing to Disney tunes.
UPDATE: Manziel’s lawyer addressed the suit on Twitter…
Very disappointed that the defendant wasn’t listed as “Johnny Manziel AKA Johnny Football”
“Judereon Clowney’s Penis” would be a pretty good fantasy football team name.
Stealing it.
JadaveonClownPenis.Fart
Thats just creative.
Hahhaa!!! Seems real to me. Except the small penis part… he’s not Asian!
NO SMIRRRRRRRRRRRRRE
– Hines Wald
The address she put down there is the CNN Center’s address…
It’s starting to sound like this was filed by someone (possibly a male) who used this woman’s name as an alias. The big red flag is that it wasn’t filed by an attorney, I’d think if Schacher had to file a lawsuit, she’d have an attorney.
I get all sorts of pro se lawsuits filed for my job. My favorite are the handwritten ones. And some of them read like this one. People are amazing.
Why would I not want to eat hot dogs ever again? Hot dogs are delicious.
And whenever I need to file a 25 million dollar lawsuit, I always make sure that my lawyer, PFTCommenter, proofreads it first.
Deadspin had that Samantha Schacher is a CNN contributor and a co-host on Dr. Drew’s show which I guess explains part of the suit but this was as weird of a hoax as I can remember. Somebody was REALLY mad at them, I guess.
This is right now my second favorite thing in the world…and will move to first if the rumor that Donald Sterling is willing to sell the Clippers is correct.
I think this is just some elaborate Samsung viral marketing.
remember when you are going to sue someone, do it when you know they have the money and not during the contract signing time.
That was fucking hilarious. A++++
I wonder if you can order a custom NFL jersey in Manziel’s number with Vienna Sausage on the back as the name. If someone doesnt do this I will be a sad panda.
And the number 4 1/2
Lionel Hutz will represent anyone. This is better than his lawsuit against “The Neverending Story”!
Even in death, Lionel Hutz will be there to represent anyone.
Seventh grade Benny greatly approves. Benicio Del Blanco Esq., says “let’s talk contingency”
It’s actually a BS suit filed by a guy named Jonathan Lee Riches, who has filed over 2,600 bogus lawsuits previously. In one particular case, he sued Nostradamus, Jimmy Hoffa, the Eiffel Tower, the Dark Ages, Plymouth Rock, and the planet Pluto.
So he is crazy?
The Dark Ages had it coming though.
I don’t care if this is real or fake. It’s beautiful
Welp,I was gonna say that Manziel is having a good start to his pro career, but this lawsuit is fake so………
put the bun between his penis? sounds painful.