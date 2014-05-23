Johnny Manziel Is Being Sued For Sexual Harassment For Allegedly Sending Hot Dog-Themed Dick Pics

#Football #Disney #NFL #Johnny Manziel
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.23.14 27 Comments
'Mayonnaise? Who puts mayo on a hot dog, that's gross.'

Via YouTube

'Mayonnaise? Who puts mayo on a hot dog, that's gross.'

We hope you’re okay never eating another hot dog.

In a reads like a legal document drawn up by The Onion, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and new Cleveland Brown Johnny Manziel is being sued for sexual harassment after allegedly calling a lady non-stop and sending her naked selfies. Now, when we say “naked selfies,” you’re probably imagining a Brett Favre scenario where it’s just an awkward dick pic or seven and that’s that … we cannot overstate how not that’s that this is.

Hold on to your butts:

Johnny Manziel sexual harassment

Scribd

In case you didn’t want to read that, highlights include:

– Johnny Football celebrating Christmas Eve by putting his junk in a hot dog bun, Instagramming it to a woman and calling her a “ho ho ho.”
– A demand for a threesome with Dr. Drew (!)
– The official length of Johnny’s penis, which is … not super impressive.
– Lots of “you want me, Samantha,” making this the worst Her fan-fiction ever.
– A request for her to strip at LeBron James’ “crip,” which I’m hoping is a crypt, or at least that secret sex club from the McDonald’s commercials.
– Johnny doing steroids and threatening to beat up any guys Samantha talks to a la an after school special from the 80s.
– The promise that Johnny will use his NFL money to get a penis enlargement and be her “Long John Silver.”
– Johnny using Skype to show off how he does drugs on school property.
– The obvious MY SCHOOL DOES ILLEGAL THINGS statement you need in a totally true sexual harassment claim.
“Johnny Manziel refers to his penis as his Vienna Sausage and told me good things come from small packages.”
– A discussion on Jadeveon Clowney’s penis, for some reason.
“Seeing Manziel with his small penis caused me psychological emotional distress.”
– Johnny outed as a fan of 1990s novelty hit-maker Gillette.
– Johnny Football’s RedTube preferences.

And the big one: the claim that Johnny Manziel pulled out his penis and wiggled it around in time to the music on the ‘It’s A Small World’ ride at Disney. This is immediately followed by the statement “I am scared to death,” and I don’t blame her.

Let’s move forward assuming everything in this claim is true, all right? I don’t want to live in a world where Johnny Football isn’t putting his micropenis in a hot dog bun or dick-dancing to Disney tunes.

UPDATE: Manziel’s lawyer addressed the suit on Twitter…

Screen Shot 2014-05-23 at 9.45.19 AM

Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Football#Disney#NFL#Johnny Manziel
TAGSCELEBRITY PENISESCLEVELAND BROWNSdick picsDISNEYFootballJOHNNY FOOTBALLJOHNNY MANZIELNFLsexual harassmentTEXAS A&MTEXAS A&M AGGIES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP