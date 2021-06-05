Getty Image
Jon Rahm Tested Positive For Coronavirus And Was Forced To Withdraw From The Memorial With A Six-Shot Lead

Jon Rahm finished the third round of the PGA Tour’s Memorial event with a six-stroke lead, but he won’t get the chance to finish the tournament after a positive coronavirus test forced him to withdraw from the event.

The shocking news came on Saturday after Rahm blew away the field with a blistering 64 in the third round to finish the day at -12. But just after he finished up, word broke that he would have to withdraw from play, ceding the leaderboard to the rest of the field.

The moment was actually caught on CBS, as Tour officials came over to Rahm after he finished his day and informed him of the positive test.

Jim Nantz struggled to understand just what exactly was happening, especially given how Rahm basically doubled over upon learning he wouldn’t win $1.6 million for his outing this weekend.

But the PGA soon put out a statement explaining that Rahm had undergone testing after exposure to someone who also had COVID-19.

The statement touted the Tour’s coronavirus guidelines and the few positive tests they’ve had in their return to play, but it’s a shocking result for the Memorial to see its leader suddenly removed from the tournament. At this point in the pandemic, with millions of people vaccinated and cases thankfully starting to taper off, it’s remarkable to see someone receive word of a positive result on national TV after a trophy-worthy outing on the course.

