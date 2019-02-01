Getty Image

JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of brightest young stars in the NFL. This isn’t just because of the second-year receiver’s ability to make cornerbacks look silly on the field, but off the field, Smith-Schuster possesses the kind of personality that can make him a face of the league going forward. And yeah, it helps that he’s really, really good: The 22-year-old Steelers standout finished his sophomore campaign with 111 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

It was a tumultuous year to say the least in the Steel City — one that ended with the team narrowly missing the playoffs — but Smith-Schuster is a building block for the franchise going forward, even if it’s unclear if that future will include his fellow standout receiver, Antonio Brown. In the meantime, Smith-Schuster is in Atlanta gearing up for the Super Bowl.

He also spent some time in Atlanta playing video games, as he faced off against Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in Madden NFL 19. It didn’t go quite as Smith-Schuster planned — Gordon came out on top, 27-6, and Smith-Schuster summed it up succinctly, saying he “stunk.”

“Melvin’s a good gamer,” Smith-Schuster told Uproxx Sports in the aftermath of the game. “He controlled the clock, ran up the points, played very smart. He pretty much took over the whole game from the first quarter, honestly.”

It was a rough day, but Smith-Schuster didn’t let it get him down. He sat down with us to discuss how Madden helps him become a better player, learning from the best receiver in a league and, of course, gives us a Super Bowl prediction.