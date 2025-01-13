Julia Hart Is Back In AEW To Pick Up Where She Left Off

Julia Hart has been on the proverbial shelf for the last nine months, absent from AEW television after suffering a torn labrum in her right shoulder. The actual recovery from that injury wasn’t quite as bad as assumed, spending just three months away from the ring. The last six months of that absence involved Hart working back to 100 percent, hitting the gym each day, and training in the ring as much as she could.

While she was out of the ring, Hart was certainly eager to get back. But her perspective, especially for someone so early into their career, is refreshing. With a stacked women’s roster, she chooses to focus on herself, how she can get better, and outdoing herself each day to ensure she’s improving. When it came to dealing with her first major injury, there wasn’t too much anxiety about losing her spot either.

“I think because I’m so young, I know I still have so much time, so I wasn’t too worried about (being out of sight, out of mind),” Hart tells Uproxx Sports. “Obviously I missed it, and I was craving being out there, because I just want to wrestle but physically couldn’t. Not being in the picture, it’s okay, because then it gives other people opportunities to be on TV and show what they’re made of. I think it’s okay to always take a step back and look at what you’ve done and appreciate it and relax and rest and then when i’m ready to come back, i’m ready to come back.”

In her time away, Hart was able to be intentional in breaking down her matches and understanding areas of opportunity to grow.

“I think after a match happens, and if I watch it, there’s a million things I nitpick about myself. I just went back and rewatched a lot of my matches, and I was like, ‘oh, I can give myself some grace,’ I’m still learning, and I’m doing okay. Just trying to give myself more grace and just appreciate it more,” Hart says. “I always wish I was faster, just more athletic on some things. But that just comes with doing it more. So just trying to get in the ring as much as I can.”

While Hart was on the shelf, she was able to reflect on the last four years of her career and recognize how far she’s come, from cheerleader who was happy to be there to Princess of the Black Throne.

“I think (joining House of Black) helped me translate being more aggressive and more serious. And taking myself more seriously has definitely elevated me a lot more,” Hart says.

She complements Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for taking her under their wing, and looks back on her run to the TBS Championship with nothing but gratitude.