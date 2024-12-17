At the beginning of December, Randy Moss addressed the ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown audience to explain he was dealing with an undisclosed internal health issue. A week later, Moss was not on the air, and this past week, the Hall of Famer told fans that he had surgery to remove cancer in the bile duct between the liver and pancreas, and was in the midst of recovery.

Since Moss’ announcement, there has been an outpouring of love and support from around the football world for one of the best players the game’s ever seen — and a beloved figure off the field as well. On Monday night, Justin Jefferson made sure to join that list by paying tribute to the Vikings legend after catching a touchdown for Minnesota on Monday Night Football against the Bears. As Jefferson celebrated in the end zone, he found the camera and made a heart, yelling “We love you Randy, that’s for you!”

It’s a touching tribute from the Vikings current receiving great to one of their all-time greats, and continued the organization’s efforts on Monday night to show plenty of love and support to Moss. Prior to the game, Vikings legends Cris Carter and Jake Reed came out for the coin toss holding up a Moss jersey, who showed his appreciation for the love on Twitter.

Moss has looked to use his situation to help raise awareness and money for cancer research.