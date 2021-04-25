Jorge Masvidal suffered his first knockout loss in more than a decade on Saturday night when Kamaru Usman put him to sleep in the main event of UFC 261 with one of the most violent single punches you’ll ever see in any ring or Octagon.

Usman retained his welterweight crown with the second round knockout, making sure there was no doubt he was the most dominant fighter in the division and, arguably, in all of men’s mixed martial arts. Masvidal wasn’t just knocked out but he was out cold, as ref Herb Dean grabbed his hand and called over the medical personnel after Usman’s vicious right and a few hammerfists had the Miami fighter done. As many noted as video of the knockout went viral, mere seconds before getting knocked out, Masvidal was laughing after a haymaker of his own just missed Usman. That, and his unconscious body, quickly became a meme on Twitter.

There were also plenty of the classic knockout memes that quickly made the rounds.

From a betting angle, no one had a worse night than Chad Ochocinco who saw his $50,000 Masvidal bet go up in flames as Gamebred plummeted to the canvas unconscious.

There were also plenty who couldn’t help but note that Usman is on quite the run of knocking out UFC’s biggest Trump supporters.

The reaction of the announcing crew Octagon-side also became memeworthy as Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier flipped out after seeing Usman’s vicious right hand in action.

