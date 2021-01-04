Sunday morning many people logged onto Twitter dot com to find that the online discourse had become focused on “Bean Dad.”

The basic gist, for those unaware, is that John Roderick, a musician and podcaster, took to Twitter to oddly brag about refusing to show his 9-year-old daughter how a handheld can opener works for six hours after he instructed her to open a can of baked beans in order to eat. It was very strange and led to a lot of folks dunking on “Bean Dad” for what simply amounts to bad parenting by blaming your young daughter for an inability to do something when you are the one in charge of teaching them such things.

Beyond that, however, it led people to dive into Roderick’s old tweets which brought up some really ugly and racist stuff — as well as rape jokes. That led to his podcast co-host, Ken Jennings, defending his tweets, including some he has about Jews and, in turn, potentially tanking his own career in the process. Many Jeopardy! fans had already called on the show to not make him the new host as is expected once the show goes through its revolving guest host process — which starts with Jennings this month.

If this reassures anyone, I personally know John to be (a) a loving and attentive dad who (b) tells heightened-for-effect stories about his own irascibility on like ten podcasts a week. This site is so dumb. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 3, 2021

If we're word-searching through old tweets now, it's pretty easy to find what he actually thinks about anti-Semitism. On our show he's always the pro-Israel one! — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 3, 2021

yeah, fair enough. how about: there’s no axis where any anti-Semitic screenshot represents any actual opinion I’ve ever heard from him — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 3, 2021

Jennings, who had an entire tweet thread last week about everyone needing to be better towards others and apologizing for some offensive things he’s said in the past, would soon try and just ignore everything by tweeting videos of hummingbirds outside his window. James Holzhauer, who will join Jennings and Brad Rutter on ABC’s new trivia show The Chase, decided to back Jennings’ character on Twitter himself after the backlash arrived for Jennings.

I’ve worked my whole life to become the most reviled person on #TheChase and I’m not about to get upstaged on the eve of the premiere — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 4, 2021

Holzhauer later recognized that he too may have made a mistake by coming to Jennings’ aid and noted that Rutter might end up the only one gainfully employed by simply not tweeting, with Jennings trying to join in on the fun.

To be fair, Brad would be swimming around in his big money bin tonight either way. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 4, 2021

The damage may be done, however, at least for Jennings, as his swift defense of his podcast host seemingly failed to recognize that maybe this wasn’t a situation to do that — particularly given how ugly some of the tweets are. Roderick has since deleted his account, but the screenshots live forever and people have continually sent them to Jennings in the replies — Warning: they really are awful.

Can we just like stop with the jokes about bean dad not being able to take the heat? Look at these tweets. He was a terrible fucking dude. He deleted out of cowardice and as a way to escape responsibility of these terrible tweets. There’s nothing funny about it. pic.twitter.com/pJngp1mzFN — Izzy ✡︎ בהירה (@jewish_biroace) January 4, 2021

One day celebrities might learn that some things are indefensible, no matter how much you like someone, and that it’s not “cancel culture” out to take someone down when the person in question refers to “mud-people” and has a significant number of anti-Semitic and homophobic tweets over the period of a number of years. That’s just calling out what someone has said themselves and you don’t have to defend that.