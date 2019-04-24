Ken Jennings Revealed The One Wager You Can’t Make On ‘Jeopardy!’

Getty Image

James Holzhauer is changing the way people think of Jeopardy! on a nightly basis, cruising to record-setting and breaking scores on the trivia show. On Tuesday, the pro sports bettor broke the $1 million earned mark in stunning fashion, with the second-highest single-day win total in the show’s history.

There’s a lot we don’t know about Holzhauer’s streak right now — namely when it ends and how much money he will have earned when it’s over. But there’s at least one thing we do know: a wager he’s not allowed to make on the show, according to Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

Betting is a big part of what’s made Holzhauer so difficult to play against, and it’s what’s made him most of his money. But Jennings, who joked that he helped the show’s budget by making “sensible” wagers while on his 74-game win streak, also revealed a wager that’s not allowed by Jeopardy!