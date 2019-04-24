Ken Jennings Revealed The One Wager You Can’t Make On ‘Jeopardy!’

04.24.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

James Holzhauer is changing the way people think of Jeopardy! on a nightly basis, cruising to record-setting and breaking scores on the trivia show. On Tuesday, the pro sports bettor broke the $1 million earned mark in stunning fashion, with the second-highest single-day win total in the show’s history.

There’s a lot we don’t know about Holzhauer’s streak right now — namely when it ends and how much money he will have earned when it’s over. But there’s at least one thing we do know: a wager he’s not allowed to make on the show, according to Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

Betting is a big part of what’s made Holzhauer so difficult to play against, and it’s what’s made him most of his money. But Jennings, who joked that he helped the show’s budget by making “sensible” wagers while on his 74-game win streak, also revealed a wager that’s not allowed by Jeopardy!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSJames HolzhauerjeopardyKEN JENNINGS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP