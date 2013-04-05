Kevin Ware Did Letterman’s Top 10 List And Said What We’re All Thinking

Kevin Ware’s post-Bloodsport-injury life has been one of turmoil — Louisville selling inspirational t-shirts and keeping the spoils, fake Twitter accounts begging people for money, and on and on — so it’s nice to see him up and about and laughing and not howling in agony while his bones fall out.

Ware showed up on ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ to share the Top Ten Things Going Through Kevin Ware’s Mind at this Moment, and as you can see, yes, “ouch” was one of them. If you want to know what was ACTUALLY going through his head at that moment, type AAAAAHHHHHH and copy paste it 1,000 times. Note: this is also what was going through MY head at that moment.

Here’s the clip:

Here’s the top 10 in text form, with a transcribing h/t to Jason at Sportress:

10. “What was that loud cracking sound?”

9. “I hope this doesn’t leave a bruise”

8. “Hey look — my tibia!”

7. “OUCH”

6. “Did it go in?”

5. “Oh, boy . . . hospital food!”

4. “Tape it up, coach, I’m staying in”

3. “They fired Leno?”

2. “Heat, then ice or ice, then heat?”

1. “At least my bracket’s not busted.”

