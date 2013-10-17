Kroger Is Deeply Sorry For Iceburning Matt Schaub

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub is having the kind of season horrible dreams are made of. He’s thrown a pick-six in five straight games, has fans ritualistically burning his jersey and has random people accosting him at his home. Now comes the coup de grâce: he’s being made fun of by local grocery store Halloween decorations.
We’ve got a lot of grocery store chains in Texas, but the finest of them (assuming Whole Foods counts as a money-sucking Sarlacc and not a grocery store) is Kroger, and they’ve joined in the passive-aggressive fight against Schaub by writing R.I.P. MATT SCHAUB’S ARM on a decorative tombstone. It’s the kind of iceburn you’d expect from Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Check it out:
This was easily the most hurtful food-related insult since Skeeter’s Mesquite Grill offered a Schaub’s failure-themed burger, and because this is 2013, apologies were demanded.
Kroger later apologized for the incident and issued the following statement:
“Kroger would like to express tremendous regret over the derogatory Matt Schaub sign that was displayed at one of our store locations. It was created without the direction and approval from our marketing department. The sign has been removed. Kroger has been a proud sponsor of the Houston Texans for several years—in fact, this past weekend, we supported the Texans’ Pink Ribbon Day game, which promotes breast cancer awareness, a cause which Kroger is deeply committed to, and we’re excited to root on the team for the remainder of the season.”
H-E-B would never talk shit about you like that, Matt.
Stopped reading once you said Kroger was the finest grocery store in Texas. Obviously it’s H-E-B.
Hahahaha RIP Randall’s on Voss. Galleria grocery stores are such sore winners sometimes.
Meh, Randall’s can suck it. They should try not charging 15-20% more across the board for the same shit. I guess that’s the “keep the ethnic types away” market that they’re aiming to hit.
The guy that made those has a seriously good sense of humor. He should write a blog…
Derogatory? How they hell is that derogatory? God, we’ve turned another word into a meaningless buzzword.
Don’t be a Nazi, you socialist
The H-E-B on Lamar and Rundberg would probably stab him, though.
Schaub threw four pick-sixes. TJ Yates threw the fifth.
+1morepicksix
Maybe just because I’m a Bills fans and have zero expectations, but I don’t remotely get the home town hate for the guy.
Ridiculous vocal minority. I will say that I’d like to go to a game where I don’t see a pick 6 (hasn’t happened to me since 2011).
I dunno’. Seems to be pointing out that the guy sucks as a QB. Can you really argue that point at this point? Embrace it, Kroger. Come out with a air freshener that is advertised to get that ‘Schaub Smell’ out of your bathroom.