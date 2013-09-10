Lane Kiffin’s Scripted Interview About USC’s Week 2 Loss Was Pretty Awful

How USC football coach Lane Kiffin still has a job, this humble and handsome fart joke maker does not know, but if he’s on the hot seat at all after the Trojans’ humiliating 10-7 loss to unranked Washington State this past Saturday, well, he either doesn’t know or doesn’t give a sh*t. After quarterbacks Cody Kessler and Max Wittek both played like crap against the Cougars, Kiffin promised that he would announce his decision on the starting QB moving forward in his weekly video “interview” last night, and he also said that he would explain why.

Instead, he named Kessler the starter and then refused to answer the scripted question about why he chose him over Wittek. It’s pretty much business as usual for the guy who has built a name for himself by never really doing anything special as a coach. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s fired by Week 6 and takes over for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I also have this exclusive response from Kiffin when told by USC athletic director Pat Haden that he had to actually choose a starting QB.

And, most importantly, also relevant:

I have a feeling this won't be the only time a fire lane is used this way at the Coliseum this year pic.twitter.com/p5rZNC4Qnw — John Ireland (@LAIreland) September 8, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js