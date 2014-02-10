The LEGO Movie Was Awesome, So Here’s 45 Great Sports Things Made Out Of LEGOs



If you haven’t seen The LEGO Movie yet, I bet everyone you know has and you’ve had to hear about it. A film that for all intents and purposes should’ve been a quick, stupid toy cash-in turned into one of the most beloved movies of this young year, bringing in almost $70 million at the box office on its opening weekend with a 95% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. You can’t get much better than that. AND OH MAN I BET YOU’VE HAD TO HEAR ABOUT IT.

We’re not going to be any different. If you aren’t still talking about fan-shoving or NFL prospects coming out you’re talking about f*cking LEGOs, grown men and all.

I put together a collection of some of the weirdest, most amazing (and most hilariously bad) sports structures, personas and moments recreated in LEGO to satiate you. It’s a nice mix. We’ve got some nostalgic stuff like some old LEGO Sports commercials, the Liquid Television-quality Lego Sports Champions series and more gigantic replica stadiums than you’ll believe. Oh, and we threw in Emmet at the Puppy Bowl, because why not?

Enjoy. Build something awesome, but don’t step on anything.





Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL











































































































































































