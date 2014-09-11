LeSean McCoy Finally Weighs-In On Tip Debacle: ‘The 20 Cent Tip Was Kind Of A Statement’

Getty Image

LeSean McCoy is not ashamed of his 20 cent tip and offered an explanation why. The back-and-forth escalated on Tuesday when the bar’s owner wrote a lengthy Facebook post ripping Shady, saying he made derogatory comments to the staff and about women in general. McCoy denied pretty much all of that in an interview with reporters.

“The 20 cent tip was kind of a statement. I didn’t do anything wrong and if I had to do it again, I’d do it the same way.”

Well, well, well, sounds like somebody got bad service (as I previously suspected). But it looks like it went beyond that.

“Just to be honest, like I’m always, I tip on my service. I think there’s a difference between good service and bad service or just having a bad day. There’s a big difference with just being rude and disrespectful. That’s how that went,” McCoy said. “In any restaurant I go around in Philadelphia, I tip very well. I’m very respectful,” McCoy said. “You can’t be disrespectful and just expect somebody to tip you. I don’t’ care who the person is. That’s why I left my card, so they could see my name. Simple as that.”

As several PYT patrons noted on Facebook and YELP, the bar has notoriously bad service going on a couple of years now. Sounds like Shady was just one of many victims. It’s also noteworthy that many Philly servers came to McCoy’s defense, saying they’ve received generous tips from him in the past.

What does it all mean? Well, I’m firmly in the #TeamShady camp here. He’s got evidence of poor service on his side and frankly, the bar owner came off like a weasel, drumming up as much publicity as possible and not owning up to the fact that his bar might have a problem.

Moreover, don’t complain about tips if you’re providing janky-ass service. That makes you just as bad as the a-hole not tipping for good service.

Are we clear here? ARE WE CLEAR HERE?

Crystal.

(Before you attack me, yes I worked in a bar for years. Tips paid for rent. Spare me your BS “you never worked in a restaurant” argument.)

