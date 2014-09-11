LeSean McCoy Finally Weighs-In On Tip Debacle: ‘The 20 Cent Tip Was Kind Of A Statement’

LeSean McCoy is not ashamed of his 20 cent tip and offered an explanation why. The back-and-forth escalated on Tuesday when the bar’s owner wrote a lengthy Facebook post ripping Shady, saying he made derogatory comments to the staff and about women in general. McCoy denied pretty much all of that in an interview with reporters.
“The 20 cent tip was kind of a statement. I didn’t do anything wrong and if I had to do it again, I’d do it the same way.”
Well, well, well, sounds like somebody got bad service (as I previously suspected). But it looks like it went beyond that.
“Just to be honest, like I’m always, I tip on my service. I think there’s a difference between good service and bad service or just having a bad day. There’s a big difference with just being rude and disrespectful. That’s how that went,” McCoy said.
“In any restaurant I go around in Philadelphia, I tip very well. I’m very respectful,” McCoy said. “You can’t be disrespectful and just expect somebody to tip you. I don’t’ care who the person is. That’s why I left my card, so they could see my name. Simple as that.”
As several PYT patrons noted on Facebook and YELP, the bar has notoriously bad service going on a couple of years now. Sounds like Shady was just one of many victims. It’s also noteworthy that many Philly servers came to McCoy’s defense, saying they’ve received generous tips from him in the past.
What does it all mean? Well, I’m firmly in the #TeamShady camp here. He’s got evidence of poor service on his side and frankly, the bar owner came off like a weasel, drumming up as much publicity as possible and not owning up to the fact that his bar might have a problem.
Moreover, don’t complain about tips if you’re providing janky-ass service. That makes you just as bad as the a-hole not tipping for good service.
Are we clear here? ARE WE CLEAR HERE?
Crystal.
(Before you attack me, yes I worked in a bar for years. Tips paid for rent. Spare me your BS “you never worked in a restaurant” argument.)
I’ve eaten at the place in question. The service is awful. The server admitted to local news that he messed up their appetizer and drink order and then “avoided the table”.
The owner, who said in his statement that he was right there and accused McCoy of being abusive – why, as an owner, did you not step in and try to fix the situation then?
So the owner lied? Shocking.
TeamShady, until he hurts my fantasy team
This is just more proof Mr. Pink was right about the whole industry.
I figured as much
Bad service gets shitty tips
‘Rob’ can suck a dong
All I know now is that I desperately want this story to be the basis of an upcoming “It’s Always Sunny” episode.
I want everything to the the basis of an upcoming iASiP episode.
I want Sunny to never end and eventually comprise everything that ever happened ever. Future historians will use it as a baseline reference for all culture from it’s inception until the end of time. The cast will become ageless gods, fuelled by their popularity.
Great tipper actually, refuse to give less than 20%. But I understand people not wanting to for bad service.
serious question, why do we pay tips based on percent when the server does the same amount of work regardless? if i buy a 12 dollar burger or a 50 dollar steak the waiter still comes by the same amount of times… he/she didn’t cook it, why do they get more or less based on what i ordered?
Because we expect to get better, more knowledgeable and more attentive service at a place that sells 50 dollar steaks than at a place that sells 12 dollar burgers.
No one was choked, punched, raped or fed to dogs? McCoy is the NFL’s man of the year, imo.
Don’t care. Still an Eagle and therefore, still an enormous dong bag. (but do well against Indy this week!)
I’m sorry, but if your service is bad, then give them a shitty 10% tip. It sends the same message that the service sucked. A $.20 tip is indefensible when you spend $57.00 before taxes.
not if the service was bad enough to warrant a message being sent.
McCoy didn’t give any indication on what constituted a 03.5% (that is 3/10ths of a 1 percent tip). Short of them giving him food poisoning or assaulting him or spitting in his food, I just can’t see how anyone can justify his actions. That’s just me. I tend to give people the benefit of the doubt, though.
The owner wanted free publicity and he got it. The server duped Charlie Sheen into giving him/her a thousand bucks. Successful con I’d say
A con would suggest the owner and server coerced McCoy to come into the restaurant by some means. So, unless you believe this was a real life episode of Leverage, ‘con’ is the wrong word to use here.
They tricked Charlie Sheen and anyone else who bought it, that would be the definition of conning someone