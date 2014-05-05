Let’s Take A Good Long Look At One Of The A-Holes Who Called P.K. Subban The N-Word

Twitter’s a pretty interesting invention. On one hand, it’s a great way for people to share limited amounts of information with each other or keep up to date with the biggest celebrities in the world. On the other hand, it allows nameless and faceless people to create controversies out of thin air, all depending on the kinds of words that they use. Last Thursday night was a good example, as the Montreal Canadiens won Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Boston Bruins thanks to a career night by P.K. Subban, who scored two goals, including the game-winner in double overtime. While the Bruins have since evened the series at 1-1, a lot of people are still only talking about the fact that some people made some very racist remarks about Subban.
At some point, someone boldly claimed that so many people were calling Subban “n*gger” on Twitter, that the terrible word was actually trending in Boston. Hell, Bruins president Cam Neely even released a statement about it. That doesn’t actually seem to have been the case, though, as the CBS News article that initially reported that idea has since been changed to merely reflect the idea that a lot of people were saying the N-word. And even then, if you take a look through a Twitter search of the appropriate terms, you’ll see it’s a mish-mash of people who are condemning racism in sports. That’s not to say that a bunch of assholes didn’t call Subban an awful word, but let’s not go throwing the entire Bruins fan base in a tire fire just yet.
Instead, let’s get to the very core of this story and look at the type of person that we’re dealing with.
Here are some people who made awful comments about Subban after Thursday’s game. Three or maybe four of these seven people have their real names available. Meanwhile, Mr. Kahn Tweeted from Pennsylvania and Alex Ponce typed his in West Islip, NY, so they might be Bruins fans at large or just a pair of shitbirds who deserve to be slapped in the nuts with a hockey stick. Jesper Kïlbürg seems to be the classic tough guy, threatening to beat people up if they have a problem with his POV, because he’s a killer. It’s right there in his bio, you see. Other similar Tweets have been deleted and some accounts are protected, so it’s hard to tell what kind of people we’re really dealing with.
So let’s look instead at a guy like Bart Mandela and see who he is and why he hates black people so much.
Not only does this Tweet still exist among Mr. Mandela’s 211 other Tweets, but he has maintained a firm stance by responding to the people who bought into this, hook, line and sinker. And a lot of people don’t like this dude and his racist ways.
Some pretty heated responses here, no doubt, and instead of making his account private or deleting the offending Tweet, “Bart” has since been firing back at everyone in his mentions.
It should be more than obvious by now that this guy, like so many others, is a troll. He is just trying to bait people into validating his worthlessness and probably chuckling like crazy as the Little Caesar’s Hot N Ready crumbs fall into his keyboard and make the H key stick so he keeps getting frustrated as he types pornub.com. Sadly, people still don’t get that idiots like this guy exist, and Tweeters started coming back for seconds.
I don’t normally like to make bold statements based on opinion, but I don’t think this is what Maxmillian Q. Twitter envisioned when he invented this social media empire. Nevertheless, I am sure that there were some actual, honest-to-gosh Bruins fans out there who may have made some racist comments, and I hope they all sit on their testicles on top of landmines. But Twitter should, at the very least, have a nuclear button that eliminates troll accounts like our example Brad so we don’t have to keep dealing with this stupidity on a routine basis. Then again, this stupidity is just the tip of the iceberg.
Ah yes, this is a reference to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Plan B” speech that outlined how he’d be cool with racism if someone gave him a ton of cash. I believe it was entitled, “I had a dream, but then I got paid.”
Thanks Twitter. You never (Always) disappoint.
Trying to read Twitter makes me feel old. Also being 41 in four days does too.
Naw, that ain’t old. Nolan Ryan was still striking out 300 guys at 42.
It’s when you hit 43, then you have a problem.
does anyone else hear “negroes on ice” being read in the voice and cadence of “jews in space” from HOTW part 1 when they read the hashtag?
That was my exact reaction.
“NEGROES! ON! IIIIIIIIICCCCE!”
I didn’t get the “disney” hashtag though. Had to look twice to see if Subban played for the Mighty Ducks or something.
Or maybe he just added a “popular” hashtag so little kids searching “disney” would see his comment?
I actually laughed but only because of that. Then I felt bad a little.
I think he was trying a play on Disney ice shows, they used to just generically be called ‘Disney on Ice’ but now they’re ‘Pooh on Ice’ or ‘Muppets on Ice’ and one day, oddly, probably ‘Frozen on Ice.’ He’s trying to say PK is a figure skater.
Clearly he failed.
You stay klassy, Boston!
Boston Bruins fans are the absolute worst. They have a LONG history with being mother fuckers to black players. This isn’t even the first incident they’ve had with PK.
I don’t know, lifelong Bostonian here. To be honest, Bruins fans are the least bandwagon-jumpy of all four major sports. Are there dicks? Sure. But I’m old enough to remember when miming raping an inflatable woman at Fenway was a regular thing on Sunday afternoons. Now, of course, we pretend that time didn’t exist and we’re all “real fans.” Vom.
Except Willie O’Ree, I’m guessing. Ironic that the first black player in the NHL played with the Bruins. Or maybe they boo’ed him then, too.
Here’s the thing, last year a player who the media calls black, was traded to the Bruins, but at the last minute, that player nixed the deal, and went to another team. Boston met that team in the playoffs, and beat them. In the off season, that player signed with the Bruins, and is now a major part of their team. I suppose in all of this, if Boston fans were as bad as some would like to suggest, wouldn’t there have been a ton of those “racist” tweets you speak of.
It’s not a race thing, it’s a Subban thing. He is one of the most hated players in the league, and unlike what the media will try and tell you, it’s not because of his race; it’s because he’s a douche bag coward weasel.
BTW, Subban’s brother was drafted by the Bruins, and was cheered in the games he played in the pre-season. Sorry for bringing facts in to blow your opinion out of the water.
@Dick Rash: Yes, except the fact in Subban’s rookie year, when he was a bottom 6 d-man and did not have the reputation he has now, he was booed everytime he touched the puck in Boston in the playoffs. Hmm, I wonder why he did that?
Ever been to a Bruins/Habs game? There are fans making monkey sounds.
But you’re right, you blew my argument out of the water. This never happened before this. Oh hi Joel Ward.
Again, you’re focusing on the minority of Boston fans here. Give it a rest.
His Twitter blurb is “the boston marathon bombings was bush we must expose the truth.”
I guess this means even the far-left nutjobs in East Texas are racist too.
eh, same retarded fans exist in every city for every sport. Only difference is hockey isn’t 80% black people so these dopes feel emboldened to express their dumb views.
Pretty much this.
Yeah, but we also can’t let some Twitter trolls ignite the debate each time. It’s not fair to the real assholes out there.
“That’s not to say that a bunch of assholes didn’t call Subban an awful word, but let’s not go throwing the entire Bruins fan base in a tire fire just yet.”
Come on Burnsy, it is common knowledge that Boston sports fans are the scum of the earth.
The entire “fanbase” should indeed be tossed in a tirefire.
Says a Dolphins fan.
They’re actually the crust that forms on top of the scum after it’s been exposed to sunlight for a couple of days. The actual scum beneath it? Philly fans.
Hey. That’s offense to the scum beneath it.
As a Boston sports fan, I assure you, we are not all this fucking stupid. This was a select few, please don’t lump all of us with these mental midgets.
It’s hard to find a fanbase that doesn’t suck to some degree.
Though I’d have to rate Boston in the top 3 insufferable fan bases in America. New York and their sense of entitlement due to the Yankees and Giants are probably third, with Philadelphia and Boston duking it out for first.
I would agree with insufferable. Racist as a whole, no, but I often find myself infuriated by what I hear on Boston sports radio from the callers more often than not.
The supreme irony is that PK’s Subban’s brother Malcom is the Bruins’ top prospect
I wondered the day this started coming out if these morons knew that Jerome Iginla was black. This is also a valid point.
Think maybe it’s more because of how shitty a human being Subban is, and not because he’s black?
Remember when Anson Carter was a beloved star forward on the Bruins? I honestly bawled my little teen eyes out when he got traded to LA. He was so awesome.
As someone born in Texas, it’s just nice to be reassured that racist assholes live everywhere.
So it’s alright to hate and make fun of people from Boston again?
Thank goodness.
This has been another installment of “the internet is an awful, awful place”.
Ashley this kind of stuff is EXACTLY what Mr. Twitter had in mind when he started his namesake. Little know fact was that he was a known prankster who just wanted to give people an outlet to prank the world……..
Actually though, good news for normal people is that Twitter has now become a part of your job applications, so this stuff can be looked up and keep these folks from getting nice well paying jobs. So……… theres that.
Calling it now – the dude who posted from PA? Philly area.
Something I have always wondered. So say that your the only minority on a major professional sports league team roster. Do you savor the fact that your the only one and sort of resist others coming in? Or do you do everything you can to attract more of your race to your sport?
So say there is a time where there is just one white guy in the NBA or one black guy in the NHL or asian guy in the NFL, how is the way that you would handle that?
I dont know how I’d do it honestly, I have often found that I get selfish with things that are mine but this seems different.
If there is 1 white guy in the NBA, he would keep his mouth shut about the lack of white people, or there would soon be 0 white people in the NBA
The NHL actually has a diversity program which exposes the sport (playing the sport) to economically disadvantaged cities and neighborhoods. At least in the NHL, minority players tend to try to attract more minorities to the sport in general, as fans and as players.
P.K. Subban would fit nicely on the Stars to go along with Benn and Seguin, but I can’t see them paying 8-9 mil/year for him
I don’t think Montreal is going to let Subban go.
They’d definitely be dumb to. I think he has a tendency to act like a shithead (I say this about a lot of athletes), but he’s definitely a great player.
The Internet has always been about three things: 1) porn, 2) cat videos and 3) enabling racist assholes and/or trolling assholes. Sheesh, go to any major site, find an article involving ANY black person, and check out the comments section. Vile stuff, now and forever. But now we notice it, cuz, Twitter? It’s kind of like nobody caring that Donald Sterling owned an NBA team for 30 years until he was heard on TMZ a week and a half ago.
This particular story is as much about the media’s stupid fixation with Twitter as it is a commentary about the shite-stains who inhabit our world…
Very true. Shit, look at our comments section now on a lot of bigger posts. Hating behind a fake name and avatar will never lose popularity, but people need to stop acting like Twitter is something that should be a neutral ground, because people can be “exposed.” I mean, the point of this was that this dude is just a douchebag troll.
We’ve now become a society that is more upset and offended at what people say, then what they actually do.
The NBA wasn’t embarrassed that in the last 3 years, nearly 50 of their players had been arrested. Nor were they terrible ashamed when their a star player raped a woman. But when a guy has a private conversation with someone he is now suing, telling her to make better choices with who she hangs around, the media goes ballistic. In the same week the media made Donald Sterling the headlines, a pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds went up on a rape charge. But that barely registered.
Let me give you the same lesson my mother gave me when I was 4; sticks and stones might break your bones, but words will never hurt you. So what, Subban was called a word I heard Tracy Morgan repeat nearly 50 times in 10 minutes of his stand up routine. Put your big boy shoes on and move on. But since the media is so determined to expose all those who they think is racist, can we expect them to look in the mirror first? After all, it was the media who voted for a guy as the top Dman in the league, when he wasn’t even the top one on his own team. The media is trying to make Subban out to be the next Booby Orr. Sadly, he’s no better than Bryan McCabe. That is the real racism