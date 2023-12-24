The Detroit Lions came into Sunday afternoon with a chance to win their first division title since 1993 (back when they were in the NFC Central) if they could beat the Nick Mullens-led Vikings in Minnesota.

Early on it looked like they might cruise, as Mullens had a dreadful start to the game with a number of turnovers, but he would lead the Vikings back to the lead in the second half with some big time throws and help in the form of incredible catches by Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn. Detroit would reclaim the lead and make it a 6-point game in the fourth quarter, but Mullens had a chance to play the hero on the final drive.

A strip sack almost ended the drive before it ever really got started, but instead of falling on the ball, Lions lineman John Cominsky opted to try and scoop the ball up, only to kick it into Jefferson’s hands to keep Minnesota’s hopes alive. On the very next play, Mullens just threw it up to Jefferson in double coverage on third and a mile, and the All-Pro somehow brought the ball in for a first down.

It really was an unbelievable catch and, when followed by a long pass to Brandon Powell, the Vikings were well into Lions territory with a minute to play.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, the bad version of Mullens reappeared at that point, as he stepped up to try and hit an open Jefferson running across the middle and threw up an absolute duck that got picked off to seal the Lions win and a division crown.

It’s about as bad of a pass as you’ll see from an NFL quarterback not being pressured, as it just fluttered out of his hand, well behind Jefferson and into the waiting arms of the safety. It was Mullens’ fourth pick of the day, as he had 411 yards and two touchdowns, but the turnover problems were just too much to overcome. The win moves Detroit to 11-4 and clinches them a playoff berth, where they’ll look to get their first postseason win since 1991.