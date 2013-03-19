LMFAO’s Redfoo Wants To Be A Pro Tennis Player Now

I’m not going to pretend to know what Stefan Gordy’s life has been like, but I assume that when you’re the son of music legend Berry Gordy, you don’t really have too much to worry about. That’s why a quick glance at the professional life of Stefan, AKA Redfoo, would probably lead anyone to believe that he’s had a blast playing a little game called “I’m gonna do whatever the hell I want”.

That would explain the 37-year old’s most popular job to date, as one-half of the “party rock” group LMFAO. Sadly – and I’m sure so many people share my misery – LMFAO went on “hiatus” last year, which, when you’re a gimmick pop act, basically means that you’re done. Fortunately, that hasn’t stopped Redfoo from producing music for Carly Rae Jepsen while living the big life.

And now he has drawn the next card from his deck of dream jobs – professional tennis player.

LMFAO rapper Redfoo, of “Sexy and I Know It” fame, is apparently multi-talented: He’s entered the US Open national playoffs, hoping to earn a spot in the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, the AP reports. Redfoo will play under his actual name, Stefan Gordy, in a California qualifying tournament in June; he’s entered in both the singles and mixed doubles categories, and will play doubles with a 17-year-old he’s coaching. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play professional tennis,” says the 37-year-old rapper, who played as a junior. (Via Newser)

Mixed doubles with a 17-year old girl that he coaches? I’m gonna go ahead and leave that joke alone.

Redfoo’s early flame as a tennis junior has been reignited over the last several months or so in his relationship with the world’s No. 3 women’s tennis player, Victoria Azarenka. But hey, a dream’s a dream and I won’t knock a guy for trying. After all, tennis is the perfect example of a sport you can step away from for 20 years and come back like it’s nothing*.

In the meantime, I thought we could play a new game called “How Long Until You Throw Your Monitor Across the Room?” Ready? Go!

*You can not, as it turns out, take 20 years away from a sport like tennis and come back like it’s nothing.