This Is What It Looks Like When A Guy Gets Drunk Before Setting Up A Soccer Field

#Soccer
Senior Writer
03.04.14

If you’ve ever wanted a reason to tell someone, “Go home, you’re drunk” and actually mean it, this might have been the best opportunity any of us would ever have. According to the Romanian website Sport, a league soccer match in Timiș County hit a snag when everyone showed up and realized that the groundskeeper had a little difficulty in laying out the lines of the pitch. In fact, they’d soon discover that the gentleman in question had decided to take a detour that dropped him right inside the local pub for a few buckets of the good stuff.

As for when these delightful mistakes occurred, the images were posted on Facebook by Livian Hotico last week, but the Sport article says that it was posted on March 27, 2014, so I now understand global time zones less than I did before. Go home everyone, we’re all drunk.

(H/T to Fox Soccer)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer
TAGSDrunksGO HOME YOU'RE DRUNKoopsROMANIASOCCER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP