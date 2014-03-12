It Looks Like The UFC Is Helping Jake Stoneking Cross No. 2 Off His Bucket List

03.12.14

The Internet really can be a wonderful thing when it’s used for all of its potential and not an endless fountain of pornography. Within minutes of 19-year old Jake Stoneking’s story spreading among major media outlets and MMA pages alike, it seemed like the idea that the Oregon teen with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, might actually take a trip to UFC 171 this Saturday in Dallas. While there aren’t any real details just yet, it at least seems like UFC co-owner and CEO Lorenzo Fertitta is down to help Jake cross off the second item on his bucket list – go to a UFC fight.

Whether or not he’ll sit in between Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste as one handsome genius suggested is yet to be decided, if the UFC and Jake’s family can even work something out in the limited time remaining before Saturday’s big event. But hopefully this exciting Tweet will become a reality and we’ll be able to keep an eye out for Jake and his family come prelims on Fox Sports 1.

