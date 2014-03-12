It Looks Like The UFC Is Helping Jake Stoneking Cross No. 2 Off His Bucket List

The Internet really can be a wonderful thing when it’s used for all of its potential and not an endless fountain of pornography. Within minutes of 19-year old Jake Stoneking’s story spreading among major media outlets and MMA pages alike, it seemed like the idea that the Oregon teen with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, might actually take a trip to UFC 171 this Saturday in Dallas. While there aren’t any real details just yet, it at least seems like UFC co-owner and CEO Lorenzo Fertitta is down to help Jake cross off the second item on his bucket list – go to a UFC fight.
Whether or not he’ll sit in between Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste as one handsome genius suggested is yet to be decided, if the UFC and Jake’s family can even work something out in the limited time remaining before Saturday’s big event. But hopefully this exciting Tweet will become a reality and we’ll be able to keep an eye out for Jake and his family come prelims on Fox Sports 1.
Good Guy Chael P. Sonnen had set a trip up for him for UFC 170, but the dude was too sick to make the trip to Las Vegas.
“In fact, Stoneking was close to crossing that item off his list last month, as well. His favorite fighter, Chael Sonnen, perhaps the most famous West Linn resident, quietly set him up an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas to watch UFC 170 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. According to Sonnen, the community paid for his airfare and the Cosmopolitan Hotel donated a room. Unfortunately, Stoneking ended up being too sick to fly to Las Vegas and had to cancel”
I think you’d be hard pressed to find a sports league and its athletes that are more engaged with their fanbase. Which can be good and bad.
