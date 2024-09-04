Ludacris is known for doing a number of different things — he’s an actor, a businessman, a philanthropist, and a guy who drinks glacier water in Alaska. Before he was able to make a career doing those things, though, Luda was a rapper from Atlanta who specialized in making some absolutely iconic music videos.

Perhaps his most well-known video is for the track “Get Back,” which was directed by Spike Jonze and is famous for the comically large arms that he wore the entire time. If you are like me, you’ve probably wondered what the hell happened to those arms after the video came out, and on Wednesday evening we got the answer: Ludacris still has them.

We know this because he threw out the first pitch for the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park. And As you can guess, he wore the arms out to the mound, kept the baseball stuck to his palm, and launched it to home plate — you can watch the video here.

Shockingly, this was not the worst first pitch any of us have ever seen, because while it was a ball, he at least got it to the plate. Credit to Ludacris for that, and I hope this is not the last time that we see him throw out a first pitch at a baseball game while wearing the “Get Back” arms.