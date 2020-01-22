Luther Campbell Teased A ‘Sustainable’ Field Adidas Installed At A Miami High School

It’s no surprise Luther Campbell has big plans with the Super Bowl hitting Miami next week, but it seems he’s also working with adidas on a special project for an area high school. Uncle Luke is synonymous with football in Miami, and a cryptic tweet earlier this week indicated he’s got something cooking with the athletics company.

Campbell posted a picture to Instagram on Tuesday of what appears to be a synthetic field that’s still in the installation process, with a note about how it will be “sustainable.”

“Much love to @adidas,” Campbell wrote. “They’re changing the game here in Miami with this new sustainable field. It’s all about making this game greater and the world even better. Stay ready Edison this turf is gonna be 🤯”

It’s unclear what Campbell means, and adidas has been mum on details here, but it’s not the first time the company has dabbled in sustainable plastics when it comes to Miami football. In 2018, it supplied the University of Miami with jerseys partially made with recycled ocean plastics. It’s unclear if the company is working in a partnership with Parley here once again, but it seems to make sense.

Campbell later tweeted out an invite to an event at the field on January 29, so it seems we’ll be getting a lot more details about the field as The Big Game nears.