The New England Patriots entered Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears favored by more than a touchdown in Foxborough. However, Bill Belichick’s team found itself trailing by 10-0 into the second quarter, with Mac Jones, making his first start since injuring his ankle, struggling and the visiting Bears playing with confidence. All of that seemed to change on a dime, however, and it began with an interception by Jones that led directly to his benching in favor of Bailey Zappe.

Facing a favorable situation at Chicago’s 36-yard line, Jones threw into traffic and was intercepted.

Following a three-and-out from the Bears, the Patriots got the ball back at their own 45-yard line and Zappe trotted out to a raucous ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd. Just four plays later, New England was in the end zone behind Zappe and a 30-yard scoring strike.

On the ensuing possession, New England picked off Chicago’s Justin Fields, giving the ball back to Zappe and the offense. Again, it didn’t take long for the Patriots to find the end zone, with the biggest play coming on a 43-yard pass to Devante Parker.

Zappe completed his first four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, earning a perfect passer rating on his first two drives. Though it should be noted that Zappe had the benefit of some (wide) open pass-catchers and a heck of a catch by Parker, the difference was stark in the numbers.

The Patriots' offense is looking a little different 👀 pic.twitter.com/jaKaNi7fxS — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2022

ZappeMania would finally cool off a bit after a fumble late in the second quarter on a handoff, but it certainly seems like he’s the guy for the rest of the night in New England.

It remains to be seen as to how Belichick, Matt Patricia, and New England’s coaching staff will handle the quarterback spot moving forward long-term, but Zappe has performed well as a rookie and the offense certainly seems to have more juice with him as the signal-caller. This stint did nothing to quiet the murmurs that he might be the better option under center, and New England found its stride, at least in this game, when Zappe took over the reins and folks couldn’t help but wonder if history was repeating itself from the Tom Brady-Drew Bledsoe moment two decades ago.