How ‘Madden 20’ Predicts The NFL Season Goes Without Andrew Luck

Madden

The NFL season will kickoff in just over a week when the Bears and Packers meet in the Thursday night opener. When that occurs, the 100th season of NFL football will be upon us.

As such, we, like so many others, fired up the latest edition of Madden 20 to let the virtual NFL world predict what it thinks will happen this upcoming season. When we first ran this exercise a couple weeks back with the idea of holding it for the week before the season, the Saints and Colts met in the Super Bowl with the Saints winning, but since running that simulation, well, some things have happened in Indianapolis. Andrew Luck announced his sudden retirement from the NFL at 29, leaving the Colts to enter the season with Jacoby Brissett as their quarterback.

With that in mind, we broke Madden 20 back out and fired it up again, this time moving Luck to third-string in Indy behind Brissett and Chad Kelly to see how the game sees the league shaking out in a Luck-less year. For the Colts, they still managed to win the division and make the playoffs at 10-6, as Brissett completed 72 percent of his passes for over 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Madden is clearly high on Indy’s new QB.

The rest of the league leaders in passing, rushing, and receiving shook out as follows.