The Green Bay Packers picked up a pretty shocking Week 2 win at home to improve to 1-1 on the young season when they beat the Indianapolis Colts, 16-10. Before the year, a Packers win over Indy wouldn’t have been a shocker, but that was when everyone expected Jordan Love to be under center. Instead, it was Malik Willis making his first start in Green Bay after arriving to the team at the very end of camp, as Love suffered a knee injury in their opener in Brazil.

Willis struggled in his limited opportunities in Tennessee, and while he wasn’t asked to do much by the Packers on Sunday, he did show off some impressive game management ability. He was 12-of-14 for 122 yards and a touchdown, eliminating risks and letting the Packers defense dictate the game tempo as they dominated Anthony Richardson and the Colts offense. The best decision of the day from Willis may have been a ball he didn’t throw, which at the time looked like a bizarre enough decision that Packers coach Matt LaFleur asked him about it when he got to the sideline.

The reasoning from Willis was good enough that LaFleur couldn’t argue, as he was informed by Willis (and later the officials) that Packers center Josh Myers threw up on the football right before snapping it.

We left it all out there today pic.twitter.com/F54kRdBNWC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2024

If, for some reason, you’d like to see the unedited video of a man throwing up on the ball, you can watch that here. Myers turns his head to the side and lets it rip before snapping a wet, disgusting football back to poor Willis. Credit to Malik for quickly realizing he’d been given a puke ball and that he should not try throwing it, as that was a turnover waiting to happen, so he just steps up, runs for what he can, and lets the Packers punt and continue playing defense. That’s all they needed to do to get the win, and hopefully next game they can avoid any more puke balls.