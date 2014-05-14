Manager Matt Williams Wants Nothing To Do With Mascot Matt Williams

On Monday, the Washington Nationals scored two runs in the 9th to pull off a 6-5 win over the otherwise lowly Arizona Diamondbacks, but the reason for Nats manager Matt Williams’s vengeance may have been due to the antics of a racing mascot. Specifically, the D-Backs had a mascot race that featured terrifyingly large-headed versions of the franchise’s all-time greatest players, including Randy Johnson, Mark Grace, Luis Gonzalez and, of course, Matt Williams (maybe next year, Greg Colbrunn), and the Williams mascot had the race locked up until he spotted his human counterpart tinkering with his lineup in the Nats dugout.
As if it wasn’t bad enough that the mascot’s decision to stop cost him the race – Gonzalez won, if you’re keeping score at home – the actual Williams wasn’t even slightly amused by the attention from his mascot counterpart, and I think the man inside that large head was pretty lucky that baseball has rules against managers beating the piss out of mascots.
And the all-important GIF form, via Cut 4…
(H/T to reader Jacob)
Look like he was just telling him to ‘win one for the Matty’ to me.
Plus, the Gonzo head is about right. Steroids are said to do that to folks. Just ask Barry Bonds.
I wondered if he was telling him to focus on the race at hand, and he’s just an emotionless void of manliness.
Matt Williams: You’ve got 5 sinces, none of them are called humor.
He’s just lucky that he didn’t get rear-ended by the Big Unit.
Matt Williams was bitching because “Matt Williams” didn’t hustle enough. “Matt Williams” was subsequently benched for it and then later injured his hand hustling from 2nd to 3rd, requiring surgery and being out for weeks, all because Matt Williams hung “Matt Williams” out to dry.