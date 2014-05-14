Manager Matt Williams Wants Nothing To Do With Mascot Matt Williams

On Monday, the Washington Nationals scored two runs in the 9th to pull off a 6-5 win over the otherwise lowly Arizona Diamondbacks, but the reason for Nats manager Matt Williams’s vengeance may have been due to the antics of a racing mascot. Specifically, the D-Backs had a mascot race that featured terrifyingly large-headed versions of the franchise’s all-time greatest players, including Randy Johnson, Mark Grace, Luis Gonzalez and, of course, Matt Williams (maybe next year, Greg Colbrunn), and the Williams mascot had the race locked up until he spotted his human counterpart tinkering with his lineup in the Nats dugout.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the mascot’s decision to stop cost him the race – Gonzalez won, if you’re keeping score at home – the actual Williams wasn’t even slightly amused by the attention from his mascot counterpart, and I think the man inside that large head was pretty lucky that baseball has rules against managers beating the piss out of mascots.

And the all-important GIF form, via Cut 4…

(H/T to reader Jacob)