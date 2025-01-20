The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills met on Sunday afternoon in the most anticipated game of the NFL Playoffs, as the two leading MVP candidates, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, were set to battle for the right to go to Kansas City and try to stop the Chiefs quest for a three-peat.

Early in the game, it was advantage Allen, as he led three Buffalo touchdown drives, using his legs as effectively as he used his arm. On the other side, Jackson’s playoff woes continued with a pair of horrific turnovers that contributed to the Bills 21-10 first half lead, first on an interception that was nowhere near his intended target and the second on a fumble where he was trying to do a bit too much while being sacked and simply dropped the ball.

In the second half, the Bills offense stalled out and the Ravens were able to claw their way back into the game on the ground, as Derrick Henry got rolling to cut the deficit to two going into the fourth quarter. After a Bills field goal made it 24-19 early in the fourth, the Ravens looked like they were going to march down the field again, as Jackson found Mark Andrews on a big third down conversion. And then, Andrews decided to try and go sideways and turn a big play into a huge one, but instead made it a game-breaking play for the Bills, as they punched the ball out for their third forced turnover of the game.

The Ravens were able to hold the Bills to a field goal on the ensuing drive and had a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Jackson, facing a legacy drive that would undoubtedly determine how people discussed him all offseason, accomplished the first goal with an incredible strike to Isaiah Likely to pull them to 27-25. On the two-point try, they got Andrews outside the defense and Jackson threw the ball slightly behind Andrews (but partly had to in order to keep him inbounds) and the former All-Pro tight end dropped it as he fell into the end zone (video in the third slide below).

It was Andrews’ second drop of the game, as he hadn’t had a drop since Week 6, and the fumble was his first in five years, as he had the worst possible game a tight end can have. For someone that has been so integral to the Ravens success over the years, it was shocking to watch Andrews not be the sure-handed option for Jackson. He and Jackson will both spend a lot of time over the long offseason thinking about their miscues, as the playoff failures continue to mount in Baltimore.