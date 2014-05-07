Matt Williams Got Into A Car Accident While Giving A Radio Interview

#Washington Nationals #MLB
Senior Writer
05.07.14
Matt Williams

Getty Image

Sports talk radio shows have a tendency to be boring and repetitive (writes the sports blogger), with one guy trying to out-shout the other, thanks to America’s preference for the bizarre and obnoxious over educational and intelligent. That’s not to say that all sports talk shows suck, but chances are if your show’s host’s name rhymes with Bolin Bowherd or Way Wariotti, you’ve got about as good a chance being heard on my speakers as Avril Lavigne’s “Hello Kitty.” But every once in a while, something happens on sports talk radio that’s worth, well, talking about, because it bucks the annoying trend of covering the same old talking points and gives us something fresh.

For example, while Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams was on the phone for his weekly call-in to 106.7 The Fan, he was rear-ended by another motorist whom he believed was about to drive off. While this would be an awesome new idea for a show entitled Pissed Off Baseball Managers in Cars, I have to offer a Dikembe Mutombo finger wag to Williams for yapping on his phone while driving. For shame, skipper.

(Via Awful Announcing)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Nationals#MLB
TAGSCAR ACCIDENTSMATT WILLIAMSMLBSPORTS TALK RADIOWASHINGTON NATIONALS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP