Matthew McConaughey is a well-documented fan of all the teams at his alma mater, the University of Texas. He’s a fixture on the sidelines at Longhorn football games, and earlier this week, we learned the Academy Award-winning actor is going to be the Minister of Culture for the basketball program’s new arena.

But before McConaughey attended Texas, he was just a kid from Longview, where he attended Longview High School. The school’s football program competed for a Class 6A, Division II state championship on Saturday night, but before that happened, it received a video pep talk from Longview’s most famous alumnus.

The video features McConaughey walking down a street in London and recording himself on a cell phone, tapping into the spirit of Jack Lengyel to motivate the kids before they took the field against Beaumont West Brook.