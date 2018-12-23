Matthew McConaughey Gave His High School’s Football Team A Pep Talk Before It Won A State Championship

Associate Editor
12.22.18

Getty Image

Matthew McConaughey is a well-documented fan of all the teams at his alma mater, the University of Texas. He’s a fixture on the sidelines at Longhorn football games, and earlier this week, we learned the Academy Award-winning actor is going to be the Minister of Culture for the basketball program’s new arena.

But before McConaughey attended Texas, he was just a kid from Longview, where he attended Longview High School. The school’s football program competed for a Class 6A, Division II state championship on Saturday night, but before that happened, it received a video pep talk from Longview’s most famous alumnus.

The video features McConaughey walking down a street in London and recording himself on a cell phone, tapping into the spirit of Jack Lengyel to motivate the kids before they took the field against Beaumont West Brook.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP