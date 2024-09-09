Tyreek Hill was detained by the Miami-Dade Police Department and cited for reckless driving ahead of the Miami Dolphins‘ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was not the only Dolphins player detained — Calais Campbell stopped while he was driving past to figure out what was going on and ended up being detained — but there were major questions as to why he ended up in handcuffs.

On Monday evening, the Miami-Dade PD released footage of the incident, which shows that an officer knocked on Hill’s window in a way that he did not like, leading to Hill asking them to not do that. After he handed over his driver’s license and appeared to tell the officer to do what he had to do so he could get going, Hill tried to roll up his window, which the first officer did not appreciate. This led to another cop (who threatened to break the car’s window) coming over as Hill was instructed to get out of his car, but that second officer started to open Hill’s door and forcefully pulled him out.

SLATER SCOOP: Tyreek Hill body-cam video from Miami-Dade Police. pic.twitter.com/aJvD4SamZk — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 9, 2024

Hill attempted to call his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while being thrown to the ground and handcuffed, and after the officers got him up and him go over to the sidewalk, he was asked to sit down — he started to go slowly, citing a recent surgery on his knee, but one officer forced him to the ground. Here is another angle of Hill being removed from his car, handcuffed, and forced to sit down.

The Tyreek Hill detainment from a second body camera. Some of the language and video may be disturbing for some. pic.twitter.com/2Qq4JwYxCI — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024

In the original clip, the officer goes over to Jonnu Smith, who is given conflicting information on whether he should get in his car and leave, or stay and give his license to the police. And here, the officers put Campbell in handcuffs for not leaving the scene after he stopped to see why Hill was in handcuffs.

“Disobeying a direct order,” Campbell said after the team’s win on Sunday about why he was detained. “He said I was too close to the scene and then I think he said something about me not moving my car in time, I don’t know … He told me I wasn’t being arrested but he cited me for being detained and then released.”

In a pair of statements, Miami-Dade PD director Stephanie Daniels announced that an immediate review would occur of the incident, and shortly after, one of the officers involved in the incident was “placed on administrative duties.”