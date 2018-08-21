Miami Football Has New Adidas Uniforms Made From Recycled Ocean Waste

adidas

The Miami Hurricanes are back to being one of the nation’s top football programs, finding themselves at No. 8 in the preseason AP poll — their first preseason top 10 ranking since 2005.

Mark Richt has helped bring the swagger back to the Canes since taking over after over a decade at Georgia, with great recruiting and development to make Miami a force once again. With the Canes as the state of Florida’s top ranked team entering the season and a high-profile game in Dallas in the opener against LSU, Miami hopes to look its best in Week 1.

How they play is up to them, but adidas and Parley collaborated to create a unique uniform for Miami’s opener that will take care of them looking right aesthetically. The orange and white uniforms are a classic look, but these are a bit special as they’re made with recycled ocean waste, as 70 percent of the uniform uses Parley’s ECONYL yarn.