The Chicago Bears have not had a great season and offensive struggles have been a big reason why they came into Sunday’s game in Dallas with a 3-4 record.

The focal point for many has been the play of second year quarterback Justin Fields, who has struggled with consistency throwing the football, and hasn’t been helped by a bad receiving corps and play-calling that hasn’t exactly played to his strengths. The good news was that on Sunday, Fields wasn’t the main problem for the Bears, as he had a pair of touchdowns (one rushing and one passing) and no interceptions in the third quarter.

The bad news for the Bears was their defense had no answers for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who rolled up 35 points on them by the mid-third quarter. It was there that the Chicago offense finally gave way, with a David Montgomery fumble on third and 17 deep in their own territory, that was compounded by a rookie mistake from Fields when he jumped clear over Micah Parsons who was laying on the ground after recovering the fumble rather than touching him down.

Fields literally has to try not to touch Parsons on this play, leaping completely over him after coming inches from Parsons on the ground, allowing the Cowboys star defender to pop up and jog to the end zone for the most improbable of touchdowns.

The biggest mistake of this play is, of course, the fumble by Montgomery, but it’s emblematic of the Bears struggles this season that they would compound that with another error on the part of Fields, who in his second year should be accustomed to the NFL’s down by contact rules compared to college. This play all but snuffed out any hopes of a comeback for Chicago, when they had at one point pulled to within five of the Cowboys in the third quarter.