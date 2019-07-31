Michael Thomas Is The Highest Paid Receiver In NFL History After Inking A $100 Million Deal

07.31.19 4 mins ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Saints made an historic investment in their star wide receiver, Michael Thomas, on Wednesday, ending their top offensive weapon’s holdout.

Thomas had been seeking a new deal after opening his career with three consecutive seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards, increasing his production each year and culminating in a 1,405 yard year in 2018. The Ohio State product was seeking a new deal that paid him like the best receiver in the NFL and got just that, as the Saints handed him a record-breaking 5-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him both the highest paid receiver in league history and the first non-QB to get a $100 million contract.

