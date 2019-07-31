The New Orleans Saints made an historic investment in their star wide receiver, Michael Thomas, on Wednesday, ending their top offensive weapon’s holdout.
Thomas had been seeking a new deal after opening his career with three consecutive seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards, increasing his production each year and culminating in a 1,405 yard year in 2018. The Ohio State product was seeking a new deal that paid him like the best receiver in the NFL and got just that, as the Saints handed him a record-breaking 5-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him both the highest paid receiver in league history and the first non-QB to get a $100 million contract.
