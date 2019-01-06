Saints Star Michael Thomas Has Some Special Jordan 1 Cleats For The Playoffs

01.06.19 1 hour ago

The Saints will begin their quest for a second Super Bowl title in franchise history next week as the top seed in the NFC.

While they are waiting on the result of Sunday night’s Eagles-Bears game to learn whether they will take on the Eagles or the Cowboys in that Divisional Round matchup, there’s still some preparation that can be done. For star receiver Michael Thomas, that means figuring out what footwear he’ll be rocking for the postseason opener.

Thomas typically wears the Jordan 11 cleats (in the black and white Concord colorway), but it appears he’ll be shifting to a different retro model for the playoffs. Jordan sent the star wideout a pair of incredible looking gold and black Jordan 1 cleats for him to try out for the Divisional Round.

