In the last decade-plus, college football teams have steadily added more and more alternate uniforms, a trend that can be traced back to the popularity of the Oregon Ducks seemingly endless supply of uniform combinations.

It’s nice to be the alma mater of Nike founder Phil Knight, as the sportswear company laced the Ducks with new uniforms in bright color combinations each year. As other teams saw that recruits liked that sort of thing, more teams began experimenting with alternates of their own in an effort to step up their swag game and connect to the younger generation they are reliant on for free labor.

The problem is, not every team is blessed with a color palette like Oregon’s that lends itself to numerous color combinations. Some schools simply have boring, two-color combinations and have to accept that — those that do like to talk about how they have too much great tradition to get weird with their uniforms. Michigan State is one of those teams that should be like that, as they have dark green and white, a classic look that’s hard to update. They’ve done some stuff with shiny helmets in the past, but for the most part, there’s not a ton they could do to try and get in on the highlighter craze, at least we thought, until these abominations.