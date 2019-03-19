Getty Image

Much to the chagrin of the other 29 teams that hoped to pounce on Mike Trout in free agency following the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Angels’ superstar outfielder isn’t going anywhere. Trout, the best player in the game and someone putting together a resume that rivals some of the greatest to ever take the field, has reportedly agreed to a 12-year extension to stay in California worth a record-setting $430 million.

The news of the deal between the two sides was broken by Jeff Passan of ESPN. According to Passan, the deal tops baseball’s records for contract size and annual value while smashing the record for the largest contract in all of sports, previously held by Canelo Alvarez.