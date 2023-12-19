Mikey Rukus Talks About Being The Man Behind AEW’s Music

The very first image Mikey Rukus can remember from his childhood is watching an irate Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka attack Don Muraco after the bell at Madison Square Garden in 1983. That set up one of the signature moments in professional wrestling history — with Snuka’s splash from the top of a steel cage — but it also set in motion Rukus’s collision course to become All Elite Wrestling’s first music producer and director.

Rukus had a relationship with music from an early age, learning to play guitar, joining the marching band, and trying out different styles of music after high school. When he explored a career in music production for sports, he saw WWE as a gated community, so he tested the waters in MMA.

“I wasn’t even that good at it back then,” Rukus tells Uproxx Sports. “I was just kind of taking a stab at it, seeing how this would work. But being able to learn with every interaction how to decipher what they’re looking for and being able to provide a solution for a problem that they have, there’s a lot of fulfillment within that.”

Rukus networked with amateur and regional fighters as a side hustle while working as a retail manager. Within the first two years, he was putting in 60 hours a week at the store and working 20-30 hours a week on his music. That work paid off, as he had his music featured on the UFC, later on NBC Sports, and did a few independent films.

When AEW was officially formed, Rukus saw the promotion’s development as a perfect fit. He managed to find connections within the promotion and got a trial run developing a theme for Nyla Rose. He submitted that within 24 hours, and weeks later joined the company.

Over the years, Rukus has learned to become patient with the adoption of the theme songs he creates. That wasn’t necessarily the case when he first joined the company though.

“I think the most difficult part for me was not beating myself up as much as I did in the beginning,” Rukus says. “I used to feel like when I first got here, like the fans are going to hate me, they’re going to hate the music, and I’m going to be looked at as a joke, and I’m going to wake up tomorrow and I’m not going to have a job. That was my biggest hurdle in the very beginning.”

For Rukus, the turning point in his time with AEW came with Sting’s arrival.

“When you look at it in terms of iconic figures in our sport, (Sting is) definitely up there,” Rukus says. “Having that opportunity to create something and make a statement and know that whenever he’s on screen, you’re going to get time, it’s going to have time to bake into people’s psyche. It’s going to have time for people to consume and really connect and to tell that story. So I think that knowing that was going to be the case, I guess you could say all the stars aligned for that one. It changed things for me. Knowing that if I can make something at this level, at this moment, I know that I can do that for everybody. And then when we had it happen again with Adam Cole, it’s probably one of our biggest songs to date.”

