Twitter

When you live a big portion of your life online it’s tough to understand just how much of your worldview isn’t shared by the rest of the planet. The memes and jokes that may fill your day on Twitter or in a Slack channel don’t translate into the real world. It’s tough out there when you can never log off.

That juxtaposition only grows when an extremely obvious answer to a question, say, blanks the three super smart contestants on Jeopardy! The game show has an endless variety of questions and categories and often slips into the strange and offbeat in an effort to stump contestants studying for the show by presenting them with questions about far stranger things. Like the internet.

On Thursday’s show, Jeopardy! took a deep dive into weird Twitter to come up with a question that left the contestants speechless in its “newer words” category. That’s right: Jeopardy! introduced the rest of America to the phrase “milkshake duck.”