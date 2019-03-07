This Minnesota High School Hockey Team Has Some Incredible Hair

03.06.19 2 hours ago

Twitter/@cjzero

There’s no sport that has a deeper ingrained tradition of ridiculous haircuts than hockey, where the mullet is still a preferred hairstyle for many.

In the NHL, there are plenty of players that lean into this tradition with some strong flow, but it appears there’s nothing quite like Minnesota high school hockey hair. In the Minnesota state hockey tournament on Wednesday night, New Ulm High School took on top-seeded Mahtomedi High School and served some serious looks in the process.

CJ Fogler (@cjzero) captured video of the introductions of the New Ulm squad and the mullet variations are truly a sight to behold, with Teagan Kamm really taking it to a whole other level with his mullet-mustache-mutton chops combo.

