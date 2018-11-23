Mississippi State’s Band Poked Fun At Ole Miss By Playing ‘Baby Shark’

Getty Image

Mississippi State came out on top in the 115th Egg Bowl on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs marched into Oxford to take on Ole Miss and came out on top, 35-3. It was a dominant win to cap off a solid regular season for Mississippi State, which finished the year 8-4 and will assuredly head into bowl season ranked among the top-20 teams in the nation.

While the game itself was rather one-sided, it was still a tense affair, which is always the case when the Bulldogs and the Rebels play for the Golden Egg. There was a brawl that led to every player getting a personal foul at the end of the third quarter, and because this rivalry goes beyond those on the field, even the Mississippi State band decided to get in on the fun.

At some point during the game, the Famous Maroon Band (actual, very good name) decided to play a song for those in attendance. That song was “Baby Shark,” and it goes a little something like this.