For football uniforms, a good helmet can make up for an underwhelming jersey. A merely okay jersey can seem disappointing if the helmet is bad, and in some cases, it can ruin the jersey altogether — think about the Jaguars’ two-toned helmets. Even when they had great uni combos, it never looked right, because the helmets were horrid.

Mississippi State must understand this, because it unveiled new uniforms that were inspired by the Mississippi Air National Guard and have the best helmets in college football.

Introducing the adidas Primeknit A1 “Statesman” uniform. Inspired by the Mississippi Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, the Spirit of G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery. 📸📰: https://t.co/4saiEC2zyk#HailState🐶 #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/L3ZuNltzjs — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) October 29, 2018

The jersey itself is pretty bland, a gray tone spread throughout with a dark maroon striping near the shoulders. Usually, I am very anti-gray for the sake of having a gray jersey, but considering it’s meant to be inspired by military planes, this is an exception.

What makes these uniforms is the helmet. The overall design is similar to the side of a plane with subtle black lines that actually look like metal material. Then, it has the maroon stripe across the middle with Mississippi displayed prominently in a shiny silver. They could have easily just made it basic font and called it a day, but they made the S’s curl at the bottom and lock together just like the Welcome to Mississippi sign. It’s the cherry on top to an already incredible design.

This is a helmet design that lives with the Tulane Wave, Miami’s U, and the 20,000 different Oregon helmets as some of the best in college football. It’s arguably the best helmet we’ll see all year. The rest of the country has its work cut out in trying to matchup with this.