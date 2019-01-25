Nike Will Become The Uniform And Merchandising Supplier For Major League Baseball

01.25.19 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Starting in 2020, Nike will officially take over for Majestic as the designer on-field apparel, from jerseys to cleats to warmups and everything in between, for Major League Baseball. The two entities came to an agreement on a 10-year deal, per Bloomberg, a contract that had originally been awarded to Under Armour in 2016. However, Under Armour decided to back out of the deal, giving Nike the opportunity to strike an agreement. Fanatics will produce all of Nike’s new MLB apparel that’s sold to the public.

When Nike’s contract kicks in in two years, it will mean the sports apparel behemoth will now produce the jerseys for the NBA, which began last season, the NFL and the MLB. adidas remains the uniform designer for the NHL.

This isn’t Nike’s first foray into the sport of baseball, although it is a gigantic undertaking that adds to the company’s grip on being the uniform provider for American sports leagues and, in the case of college athletics, universities. Nike does already have some big name baseball players on its roster of athletes, most notably Angles superstar Mike Trout and Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, but one would image the marketing push for them and other big names signed to The Swoosh will only increase with Nike’s newest venture.

TOPICS#Nike#MLB
TAGSMLBNIKE

