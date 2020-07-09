The MLS Is Back Tournament began at Disney’s Wide World of Sports on Wednesday night with a game between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami, following the NWSL as the second team sports league to return to action in the United States.

While there’s concern about how well the proverbial bubble is doing at keeping players from contracting the virus after FC Dallas had to withdraw from the tournament and Nashville SC’s first game was postponed and their fate remains in question after nine positive tests, the tournament is moving forward as planned as of now. Prior to the first match, players from teams across the MLS joined Orlando SC and Inter Miami on the pitch for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, as Black players from around the league stood, fist raised, around the field as the players from the two squads getting set to play kneeled on the center circle.

MLS players from across the league stood together for a Black Lives Matter demonstration prior to Orlando City vs. Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/4wszNbCUG3 — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2020

On the video board behind the action, a graphic that simply read “#MLSIsBlack” was posted, turning their official slogan for the return of the league into a message about the importance of their Black players. It was a strong statement for the league to open with out of the gate and follows leagues from around the world that have held various demonstrations prior to games as sports have returned.

Of course, more important than a strong visual is that there are strong actions that follow, but it was a powerful statement that will hopefully lead to continued efforts by MLS.

The players that were a part of the demonstration represented the coalition Black Players for Change, which is partnered with the NFL’s Players Coalition in pushing for social change through humanitarian and educational efforts.

The MLS players originally announced their new effort on Juneteenth of this year. Their mission focuses not only on human rights and racial equality, but to eliminate racism from the game of soccer, which has been – and in many ways continues to be – plagued with systematic inequality around the world. The group has already secured $75,000 in charitable contribution commitments from MSLPA in support of the organization. “We’re excited to formalize and announce our partnership with Players Coalition,” said Quincy Amarikwa, a co-founder of the newly-launched effort of MLS players. “Through this partnership, we see an opportunity to create a path that brings all players across all sports leagues together in our fight to overcome and move past the racial and discriminatory practices within our world..”

The group hopes to use their platform and voice to bring attention to issues of racism in the sport and beyond, and used Monday night’s opener on ESPN to make their strong statement.