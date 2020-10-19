When MLS players arrived in Orlando for the MLS Is Back bubble tournament, they did so at the same time as mass protests were erupting around the country against police violence, particularly towards the Black community. As players from across the league came together in one place, they also came together in calling for social change, as the league’s Black players formed the Black Players for Change coalition which staged a demonstration prior to the first game of the season and has led the charge within MLS to address issues of racism and representation in soccer.

On Monday, the league announced that through conversations with BPC and top stakeholders from around the league they had come up with a multi-point plan of action to address those issues through programs, initiatives, and funding. Among the initiatives from MLS include forming a Diversity Committee that will look to include people from all levels of organizations, from ownership to players to staff of clubs and academies, to create strategy for diversity and inclusion at every level of operation.

They will also look to three specific areas with their Civic Engagement, Soccer Upward Mobility, and Youth And Grassroots Community Initiatives, all of which will receive league funding to encourage community activism, providing access and exposure to increase Black representation at all levels of the club structure, and provide more opportunities for underrepresented groups at the youth and grassroots levels, for players, coaches, and referees.

The league will also partner with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and 100 Black Men of America to provide funding to both programs as well as work with them to develop “long-term programming” in communities around the country. The league also pledged to partner with more minority-owned businesses through their Supplier Diversity Program to bring more opportunity at both a league and club level for partnerships.

MLS will also provide $1 million to Black Players for Change to allow them to continue growing their organization. All in all, it’s a strong initial plan that seems to be working in conjunction with players and staffers to address the issues they see as most prevalent and pressing both within communities and within the league itself.