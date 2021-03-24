MLS Announced Its Full Schedule For The 2021 Season

Like every sports league last year, Major League Soccer had to figure out its 2020 campaign despite the COVID-19 pandemic. While the league originally planned to use the year to celebrate its 25th season, the pandemic meant things had to be postponed for several months. From there, the league put on the MLS is Back Tournament at Disney before resuming play in local markets for the remainder of the season.

Things should, of course, be quite a bit less hectic this season, and on Wednesday afternoon, we learned exactly what this season will look like. MLS announced its full slate of regular season games for the 2021 campaign, which is slated to begin on April 16 in a double-header that portends a full weekend a footy and runs through November.

While select MLS clubs will begin playing on April 6 as part of CONCACAF Champions League — you can see those games here — here’s the league’s opening weekend schedule, which will include all 26 clubs competing (all times EST):

Friday, April 16

San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, April 17

Toronto FC at CF Montreal, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 3 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles Football Club, 5:30 p.m., Fox

Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

New England Revolution at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF, 3 p.m., ABC

Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew SC, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m.

Head here to check out the entire schedule for the 2021 MLS season.