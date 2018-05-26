Getty Image

Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid got off to an early sour note due to an injury. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, perhaps the most feared goalscorer in the world this year, needed to be subbed off in the 31st minute of action due to what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Salah and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos were in a battle for possession. The two weren’t exactly upright, but Ramos still locked up Salah’s right arm and the two went to the ground. Salah rolled onto his left shoulder, while Ramos landed on the Liverpool star. It led to Salah laying on the ground in obvious pain while holding his left arm.

The Ramos takedown pic.twitter.com/TNmK7DcaNa — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 26, 2018

Salah had his shoulder looked at and made his way off the pitch momentarily before coming back on. Ultimately, though, he was unable to play through the pain and had to be subbed off with tears in his eyes for Adam Lallana.