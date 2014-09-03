Mo’ne Davis Signed An Autograph For Yasiel Puig Because She’s Smooth Like That

Everyone’s favorite Little League star, Mo’ne Davis, was at the Dodgers game last night signing autographs like a goddamn boss. Then she casually walked up to the mound and threw a first-pitch strike. She’s pretty damn cool.
I don’t want to jump the gun here but yes, she’d be the second best reliever on the Detroit Tigers. I wish I wasn’t making that up.
Having Vin Scully talk about you is pretty neat, too. Definitely the fastest first pitch I’ve seen anyone throw.
Who the fuck is Mo’ne Davis?
You didn’t read the less than a paragraph of text on the page, or watch the 35 second video. Why the fuck did you comment?