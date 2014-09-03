Mo’ne Davis Signed An Autograph For Yasiel Puig Because She’s Smooth Like That

#Los Angeles Dodgers
Senior Editor
09.03.14 3 Comments

Everyone’s favorite Little League star, Mo’ne Davis, was at the Dodgers game last night signing autographs like a goddamn boss. Then she casually walked up to the mound and threw a first-pitch strike. She’s pretty damn cool.


 

I don’t want to jump the gun here but yes, she’d be the second best reliever on the Detroit Tigers. I wish I wasn’t making that up.

