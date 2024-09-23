It’s a pretty good time to be a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers football team. The Vols are 4-0 to start the year, have risen up to No. 5 in the country in the most recent AP Poll, and are fresh off of a 25-15 win over Oklahoma in Norman. They’re rock solid on both sides of the football, and they have one of the most promising young signal callers in the sport in first-year starter Nico Iamaleava.

After the Vols picked up that win in Norman on Saturday, the team returned to Knoxville and had several members of the program join Morgan Wallen as he walked out to a raucous crowd in Neyland Stadium for a concert. This included Iamaleava, starting receiver Bru McCoy, and head coach Josh Heupel. But the thing that got the crowd to erupt was Peyton Manning dressing up in a full uniform and joining the group — he even had a helmet, which he threw on at one point.

Manning, of course, is one of the greatest players in Tennessee football history, and has never been shy about how much he loves his Vols. I would love to know how hard it was to talk him into doing this, although my hunch is that it was not very difficult at all.