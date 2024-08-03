A Nashville council hasn’t forgotten about Morgan Wallen’s racial slur controversy. On the other hand, Kansas City fans seems to have put it behind them.

Yesterday (August 2), the “I Had Some Help” musician’s One Night At A Time Tour made a stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. To celebrate the occasion, Morgan Wallen had Super Bowl champions Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Jones escort him onto the performance stage. While the moment brought joy to Wallen, supporters of the Kansas City Chiefs are nervous that he could bring forth a “Drake curse” of sorts.

“This is now you know their dynasty is over. Bookmark this tweet,” wrote one user.

This is now you know their dynasty is over. Bookmark this tweet. — Beeks 🐥 (@beeksvybe) August 3, 2024

“I might have just lost a little respect for Travis and Patrick,” penned another.

I might have just lost a little respect for Travis and Patrick — Marla Maresca (@mdmaresca) August 3, 2024

“Cringe af,” chimed another.

Cringe af — Commish Choon (@ClassicChris328) August 3, 2024

Musicians and athlete friendships aren’t new. However, sports fanatics are very sensitive when it comes to potentially jinxing their season. Jessica Simpson learned this the hard way from the Dallas Cowboys supporters.